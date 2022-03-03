Celtics Brad Stevens gave an update on Jaylen Brown, explained why he doesn’t buy the ‘injury prone’ label Stevens said that Brown's injury "doesn't look like a long-term thing, which is good." Brad Stevens in 2021. Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown will miss the team’s Thursday night matchup with the Grizzlies after exiting the win against the Hawks on Tuesday with a sprained ankle.

During an interview earlier on Thursday with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher & Rich,” Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens provided an update on Brown’s status.

“I think he’s doing better than I would’ve originally thought when I saw him go down,” Stevens explained. “I think that he’s going to be constantly re-evaluated over the next couple days. But he felt better after the game than I thought he would as predicted. A little sore the next day, but [the injury] doesn’t look like a long-term thing, which is good.”

Asked if he feels Brown — who has missed time over the last two seasons due to a plethora of injuries — could be labeled as “injury prone,” Stevens gave a lengthy response.

“Well each injury you have to look at differently,” Stevens began. “I think that if it’s something that’s happened over, and over, and over — whether it’s muscular or whatever the case may be — then those are things that people have to address when they get into the weight room and do preventative work.

“He’s done a good job of that,” Stevens added of Brown. “The ankle, we saw the play, you turn your ankle sometimes. He’s done that before. The first thing he said to me was, ‘This isn’t as bad as others I’ve had.’ Anybody that’s played has done that.”

Ultimately, Stevens disputes the label of Brown being more at risk for injuries.

“The ‘injury prone’ thing, obviously when you’re a guy that’s going to play as hard and is as hard-driving, and is as physical, yeah those people are going to be a little bit more susceptible, but that doesn’t make them injury prone,” Stevens concluded. “They certainly shouldn’t stop doing what they’re doing. That was just an unfortunate, unlucky play.”

Boston will host a Grizzlies team on Thursday that currently sits third in the Western Conference. Memphis, led by emerging superstar Ja Morant, presents a fascinating matchup for the Celtics.

“As a fan, I’m looking forward to watching tonight’s game from the seat I’m in because…it’s two teams who are playing well,” said Stevens, “but they’ve done it all year, we’ve only done it for a month and a half.”