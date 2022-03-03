Celtics Watch: Memphis’ Ja Morant delivers an eye-popping dunk in the first half of Thursday’s game against the Celtics Ja Morant and the Grizzlies were in town Thursday night to take on the Celtics. Maddie Meyer/Getty





Ja Morant electrified the TD Garden crowd late in the first half of Thursday’s Grizzlies-Celtics game with a thunderous alley-oop dunk.

On a fast break late in the second quarter and Boston holding a 45-40 lead, Morant and Kyle Anderson combined on a steal against Marcus Smart. Anderson then floated one toward the rim for Morant, and the young star threw it down with his left hand, drawing an appreciative roar from the Boston crowd, as well as Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck.

“That was insane” even Wyc Grousbeck liked Ja Morant’s dunk pic.twitter.com/ehmYGR8ST7 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 4, 2022

The 22-year-old Morant came into Thursday’s game averaging 27.6 points per game for the Grizzlies.