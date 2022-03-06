Celtics Watch Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis get moved out of his court-side seats during Celtics vs. Nets "Oh, these are our seats?" Glen Davis, here pictured in 2011, was at the game between the Celtics and Nets on Sunday. Globe Staff Photo/Jim Davis

Former Celtics forward Glen Davis had court-side seats for Celtics vs. Nets on Sunday, a prime seating assignment for a prime afternoon matchup between two Eastern Conference rivals.

Or at least, he had court-side seats for a little while.

Davis appeared to try a move fans have attempted for years — he spotted an empty seat in a preferable row and snagged it for himself. Unfortunately for Davis (and for many fans who attempt the maneuver), the original owners of the seats often come back to claim their spot.

Even more unfortunate for Davis: ESPN’s cameras happened to be directly on him as he was booted out of his seats. Here’s the video.

Big Baby Davis tried to finesse better seats 😂 pic.twitter.com/wIZzswDFNx — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 6, 2022

Davis made the right move: Feign ignorance, even if everyone knows what you are up to.

“Oh these are our seats? All right,” he said.

Unlike most fans who try to snag a better spot, of course, Davis has a championship ring from 2008 and plenty of memorable moments with the team.

Davis went viral twice on Sunday — once for getting booted from his seats, and once for his T-shirt. Davis wore a shirt that read “Respect the Logo” — a reference to Kyrie Irving stomping on the Celtics logo after beating them in 2021. At the time, Davis criticized Irving for being disrespectful to the franchise and to everyone who has played for them.

“Keep that s–t basketball before someone gets hurt in real life,” Davis wrote.

Whether he was in the first or second row, Davis had great seats for a great game as Jayson Tatum and Kevin Durant dueled for four quarters.