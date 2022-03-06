Celtics Jaylen Brown returns to starting lineup against Nets following one-game absence Brown's ankle injury wasn't as bad as it initially looked. Jaylen Brown only ended up missing one game. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Jaylen Brown is back in action for the Celtics after missing just one game.

Brown, who sprained his right ankle Tuesday against the Hawks and missed Thursday’s win over the Grizzlies, returned sooner than many expected.

The team listed him as questionable as of Saturday afternoon and a game-time decision as of Sunday morning. He got the start against the Nets in the afternoon after testing his ankle pregame.

In a video shown by NBC Sports Boston, Brown looks like his usual self and is able to put weight on his right ankle.

Brad Stevens, the team’s president of basketball operations, hinted that Brown’s return could be imminent when he said Brown was doing better than he initially thought he would when he saw him go down.

Doesn’t look like a long-term thing,” Stevens said at the time, “which is good.”

Aaron Nesmith is still out with a right ankle sprain of his own.