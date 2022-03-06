Celtics ‘Tough as hell’: Teammates and more react to Jayson Tatum’s 54-point explosion "JT serving buckets for brunch on a Sunday." Celtics forward Jayson Tatum reacts after making a basket. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Jayson Tatum erupted for 54 points in the Celtics’ 126-120 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, joining Larry Bird as the only players in franchise history to hit 50 four times.

Many current and former teammates reacted to the performance, and many others shared their thoughts as well. Here’s a closer look:

Robert Williams called him “tough as hell.”

@jaytatum0 tough as hell!!! But y’all knew that tho — Robert Williams (@rob_williamsIII) March 6, 2022

Tacko Fall said he’s “serving buckets.”

JT serving buckets for brunch on a Sunday. Love to see it — Elhadji T Fall (@tackofall99) March 6, 2022

Josh Richardson went with “different.”

JT is … Different .!! — Josuélito (@J_Rich1) March 6, 2022

Kendrick Perkins said he’s been getting “Paul Pierce vibes”

Jayson Tatum is giving me them Paul Pierce vibes lately the way he’s protecting his house when other ELITE players come into the Garden!!! The Celtics are LEGIT. He gave them people a 50 piece spicy! All Flats. Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 6, 2022

Kevin Durant called him “an elite shot-maker.”

Kevin Durant on Jayson Tatum: "He made some tough shots and three point shots over us… he's an elite shot maker." pic.twitter.com/KEkhTXQS7F — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 6, 2022

Even Kyrie Irving approved.

What was the biggest difference tonight?



Kyrie: “Jayson Tatum.” — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) March 6, 2022

Bill Simmons referred to it as his “best game ever.”

That was Tatum’s best game ever. It wasn’t just the points. I’m so impressed. The decision making is at another level now. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) March 6, 2022

Sean Grande agreed.

Thursday against Memphis was top 10, maybe top 5.



This one today….with KD on the other side?



This was the day he officially went from looking up to the game's elite players…to showing the world he's one of them.



So, that's a yes from here. https://t.co/31xpGu6aAC — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) March 6, 2022