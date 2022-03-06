‘Tough as hell’: Teammates and more react to Jayson Tatum’s 54-point explosion

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
Jayson Tatum erupted for 54 points in the Celtics’ 126-120 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, joining Larry Bird as the only players in franchise history to hit 50 four times.
Many current and former teammates reacted to the performance, and many others shared their thoughts as well. Here’s a closer look:
