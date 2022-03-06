Celtics

‘Tough as hell’: Teammates and more react to Jayson Tatum’s 54-point explosion

"JT serving buckets for brunch on a Sunday."

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum reacts after making a basket. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

By Trevor Hass

Jayson Tatum erupted for 54 points in the Celtics’ 126-120 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, joining Larry Bird as the only players in franchise history to hit 50 four times.

Many current and former teammates reacted to the performance, and many others shared their thoughts as well. Here’s a closer look:

Robert Williams called him “tough as hell.”

Tacko Fall said he’s “serving buckets.”

Josh Richardson went with “different.”

Kendrick Perkins said he’s been getting “Paul Pierce vibes”

Kevin Durant called him “an elite shot-maker.”

Even Kyrie Irving approved.

Bill Simmons referred to it as his “best game ever.”

Sean Grande agreed.