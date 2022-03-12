Celtics What to know heading into Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement ceremony With Garnett taking the mic, anything's possible. Kevin Garnett gestures to the crowd before tipoff during a playoff game in 2008. Winslow Townson/AP File Photo

Kevin Garnett will have his jersey raised to the rafters this Sunday after the Celtics host the Mavericks.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m., so the plan is to start the ceremony sometime around 6. It will air on NBC Sports Boston.

Here’s what to know going into the evening:

Ray Allen may be in attendance.

There are rumors that Ray Allen will be in the house Sunday.

According to The Boston Globe‘s Gary Washburn, the Celtics are using the ceremony as a chance to reunite the 2008 championship team. That means Allen got the invite, despite his ongoing beef with members of the squad.

The #Celtics are using the KG retirement ceremony as a chance to reunite the 2008 championship team. Ray Allen has been invited to the ceremony on Sunday. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) March 11, 2022

He’s joining a legendary list.

Garnett is the 24th Celtic to have his uniform number or name retired by the franchise.

Here are the others: Robert Parish (00), Walter Brown (1), Red Auerbach (2), Dennis Johnson (3), Bill Russell (6), JoJo White (10), Bob Cousy (14), Tommy Heinsohn (15), Satch Sanders (16), John Havlicek (17), Dave Cowens (18), Don Nelson (19), Bill Sharman (21), Ed Macauley (22), Frank Ramsey (23), Sam Jones (24), K.C. Jones (25), Cedric Maxwell (31), Kevin McHale (32), Larry Bird (33), Paul Pierce (34), Reggie Lewis (35), and Jim Loscutoff (LOSCY).

They’re running out of options to give new players.

With Garnett, anything’s possible.

Every jersey retirement carries a great deal of emotion, but it’s fair to expect something out of the ordinary to happen with Garnett’s.

Always one to speak from the heart, he should make it even more enticing than it would be for the average player. It’s reasonable to expect the unexpected Sunday night.

“I’m just trying to soak it up, being honest, I’m trying to be very humble,” Garnett said recently. “I don’t know. I’m just it’s all a shock to me, you know what I mean? When kids come up to me and they express their appreciation for different things. I don’t really know what to say other than, ‘Thank you.’ I just stayed true to what I was and who I was. It was the easiest thing to do. I didn’t want to be something I wasn’t.”

It’s clear members of the current team are eagerly awaiting the ceremony as well.

“It’s going to be crazy and it’s going to be insane, and rightfully so,” Marcus Smart said. “I think not just us, everyone is excited. Even if you’re not a Boston fan, you’ve got to be excited for KG, considering everything he’s done for the game.”