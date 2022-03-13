Celtics What Celtics ownership, former teammates said of Kevin Garnett ahead of jersey retirement “Everything changed the minute KG walked into the first practice." Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett will receive another honor on Sunday.

Two-plus years after it was first announced, the day is finally here. The Celtics will officially retire Kevin Garnett’s jersey No. 5 following Sunday’s game against the Mavericks.

Ahead of Sunday’s ceremony, Celtics governor, managing partner, and CEO Wyc Grousbeck shared what Garnett meant to the organization, beginning from the day he joined the team in 2007.

“Everything changed the minute KG walked into the first practice,” Grousbeck said in a press release. “A lot of people contributed to the championship, but KG would simply not let us lose that year. He is one of my very favorite people and very favorite Celtics.”

Advertisement:

Celtics co-owner and alternate governor Steve Pagliuca gave similar thoughts on Garnett.

“KG embodies the heart and soul of what it means to be a Celtic,” Pagliuca said. “His selflessness and team leadership were critical to bringing a 17th banner back to Boston. He proved that nothing is impossible when you play as a team and trust each other. He is simply the best.”

Several of Garnett’s former teammates are in attendance for Sunday’s game ahead of the ceremony, including Paul Pierce and Ray Allen.

With most of the 2008 NBA championship team at TD Garden on Sunday, Kendrick Perkins recalled how Garnett set the culture in Boston.

“It was just the tone that he set; the sacrifice and things of that nature,” Perkins said on NBC Sports Boston. “I always tell people that KG was the one that established the whole sacrifice. He took a backseat to everybody, especially to Paul and Ray. He set the identity. He set the culture. He set the mood. There were times where he was ready to go [trade] blows with a couple guys in the locker room, but it was all for a good reason.”

Eddie House, who signed with the Celtics late in the offseason in 2007, acknowledged that the trade for Garnett was a main reason for him to come to Boston. As someone who came off the bench for that Celtics team, House explained what Garnett’s leadership meant to every player, no matter what role they had.

Advertisement:

“I’ll tell you one thing about KG, and everyone can attest to this, he’s the hardest working guy,” House said. “For somebody who was the highest-paid, the most money, he was always there before practice sweating, after practice sweating.

“He held everybody accountable. He set the bar so high that everybody that was down low that wasn’t as talented, that wasn’t as gifted, were still able to raise their level of play. That’s why we got a banner up there.”

In addition to getting his number raised to the rafters, Garnett will also receive gifts from the Celtics. He’ll get a replica of the banner of his retired jersey number, which will be framed with authentic parquet flooring from the 2008 title run. He’ll also receive a framed collage that includes iconic photos of Garnett and an authentic piece of parquet flooring etched with his career accolades.

In non-basketball items, Garnett will receive a painting done by Daniel Maltzman, an NFT gift basket, and a custom engraved bottle of Cincoro Extra Añejo Tequila.