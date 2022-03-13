Watch: Jaylen Brown throws down thunderous slam, celebrates with Kevin Garnett

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
With Kevin Garnett and his 2008 Celtics teammates in attendance, Jaylen Brown posterized Maxi Kleber of the Mavericks on Sunday at TD Garden.
Brown split two defenders, accelerated, and climbed the ladder for the stuff in Kleber’s face. He then dapped up Garnett, as Garnett celebrated as though he were playing in the game himself.
Here are some different angles and reactions:
