Celtics

Watch: Jaylen Brown throws down thunderous slam, celebrates with Kevin Garnett

The dunk, unsurprisingly, got Garnett out of his seat.

Jaylen Brown throws it down. Michael Dwyer/AP Photo

By Trevor Hass

With Kevin Garnett and his 2008 Celtics teammates in attendance, Jaylen Brown posterized Maxi Kleber of the Mavericks on Sunday at TD Garden.

Brown split two defenders, accelerated, and climbed the ladder for the stuff in Kleber’s face. He then dapped up Garnett, as Garnett celebrated as though he were playing in the game himself.

Here are some different angles and reactions: