Celtics Watch: Jaylen Brown throws down thunderous slam, celebrates with Kevin Garnett The dunk, unsurprisingly, got Garnett out of his seat. Jaylen Brown throws it down. Michael Dwyer/AP Photo

With Kevin Garnett and his 2008 Celtics teammates in attendance, Jaylen Brown posterized Maxi Kleber of the Mavericks on Sunday at TD Garden.

Brown split two defenders, accelerated, and climbed the ladder for the stuff in Kleber’s face. He then dapped up Garnett, as Garnett celebrated as though he were playing in the game himself.

Here are some different angles and reactions:

OH MY GOODNESS JAYLEN BROWN pic.twitter.com/qMxlmLVKSL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 13, 2022

OMG JAYLEN BROWN CAUGHT A BODY 🤯 pic.twitter.com/BzqtNRD9YJ — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 13, 2022

JAYLEN WITH THE POSTER! 🤯



pic.twitter.com/PzyN08ENby — Cal Basketball (@CalMBBall) March 13, 2022

In the conversation for Best In-Game Celtic Dunk Ever. pic.twitter.com/yq2vIcmosz — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) March 13, 2022

the Big 3 reacting to THAT Jaylen Brown dunk 🤯 pic.twitter.com/U20KUbz2tj — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 13, 2022