Celtics Look: Celtics decorate TD Garden to honor Kevin Garnett An image of Kevin Garnett is seen in the stands ahead of the game between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks where Garnett's jersey number 5 will be retired at TD Garden. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Celtics went all out for Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement ceremony Sunday at TD Garden.

Here’s a look at how they decorated to commemorate the occasion.

New-look entrance to TD Garden 😍☘️ pic.twitter.com/3lTXo8ytqM — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) March 11, 2022

As part of today’s KG celebration, this quote now sits above the front door leading to the Celtics' locker room at TD Garden. pic.twitter.com/3P29f1ir7l — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) March 13, 2022

The man of the hour has arrived 5️⃣☘️ pic.twitter.com/9UFRL5go46 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 13, 2022

The man of honor has arrived. KG is in the building!!!! #Celtics@KevinGarnett5KG pic.twitter.com/p2Bbu7irlk — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 13, 2022

Will Ray Allen be in attendance for KG's number retirement ceremony this evening?@tvabby has your answer 👀 pic.twitter.com/7rbf2mMm2Z — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 13, 2022