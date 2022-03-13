Celtics

Look: Celtics decorate TD Garden to honor Kevin Garnett

An image of Kevin Garnett is seen in the stands ahead of the game between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks where Garnett's jersey number 5 will be retired at TD Garden. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

By Trevor Hass

The Celtics went all out for Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement ceremony Sunday at TD Garden.

Here’s a look at how they decorated to commemorate the occasion.