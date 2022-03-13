Kevin Garnett visited the Celtics locker room before their game vs. Mavericks (NSFW)

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
Kevin Garnett was in the building on Sunday as the Celtics prepared to retire his jersey following their game against the Mavericks, and he made an appearance in the Celtics’ locker room to say hello.
Fortunately for all of us, the Celtics posted the unedited video of Garnett greeting everyone. In typical Garnett fashion, the audio was NSFW.
Several highlights include:
Garnett sat court side under the basket, and he could be seen high-fiving Jaylen Brown in the first half after Brown obliterated Maxi Kleiber with a poster dunk.
He also greeted the Celtics’ long-time PR executive Heather Walker (pictured above) after her appearance as the Celtics’ Hero Among Us. Walker was honored for her fundraising for brain cancer research after she was diagnosed with Glioblastoma. The Celtics announced they will match all donations up to $100,000 toward Glioblastoma research until March 27 through their Shamrock Foundation. Fans who want to give can donate here.
