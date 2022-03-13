Celtics Kevin Garnett visited the Celtics locker room before their game vs. Mavericks (NSFW) "I knew that Houston s--- wasn't going to work." Heather Walker, left, Boston Celtics vice president of public relations, receives a hug from former Celtics player Kevin Garnett, right, following a Heroes Among Us award ceremony for Walker in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Boston. Walker received the award following her treatment for a brain tumor. AP Photo/Steven Senne

Kevin Garnett was in the building on Sunday as the Celtics prepared to retire his jersey following their game against the Mavericks, and he made an appearance in the Celtics’ locker room to say hello.

Fortunately for all of us, the Celtics posted the unedited video of Garnett greeting everyone. In typical Garnett fashion, the audio was NSFW.

Bringing the energy to the lockerroom ☘️ pic.twitter.com/IKC7IaUwn8 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 13, 2022

Several highlights include:

Garnett telling Robert Williams “You’re blocking everything, big fella! Cleaning up everything, big fella.”

Garnett greeting Marcus Smart — whose intensity mirrors Garnett’s, to an extent — by exclaiming “Motherf—ing right”

How impressed Nik Stauskas, Kelan Martin, Luke Kornet and Sam Hauser appeared to be when they shook hands with Garnett

Garnett spotting Daniel Theis and immediately noting that he “knew that Houston s— wasn’t going to work”

Garnett not understanding how a Bluetooth speaker in the locker room works (which, really Kevin?)

Garnett spotting Tatum icing his knees and immediately remarking “You look like you’re 45 in this motherf—er, man”

Tatum asking Garnett how he’s doing, and Garnett answering that he feels good because “I’m in the building, I don’t have to do s—“

Garnett to Tatum: “I don’t want to bother nobody because I know how it was before game. … Kick some ass, alright?”

Garnett sat court side under the basket, and he could be seen high-fiving Jaylen Brown in the first half after Brown obliterated Maxi Kleiber with a poster dunk.

He also greeted the Celtics’ long-time PR executive Heather Walker (pictured above) after her appearance as the Celtics’ Hero Among Us. Walker was honored for her fundraising for brain cancer research after she was diagnosed with Glioblastoma. The Celtics announced they will match all donations up to $100,000 toward Glioblastoma research until March 27 through their Shamrock Foundation. Fans who want to give can donate here.