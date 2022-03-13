Watch: Kevin Garnett embraces Ray Allen during rafter ceremony; Paul Pierce joins in

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
An emotional Big-3 moment occurred on the parquet floor during Sunday’s number retirement ceremony for Celtics great Kevin Garnett.
While being interviewed by Brian Scalabrine, Garnett shouted out to former teammate Ray Allen, who was in attendance, and the two came together for an embrace. Seconds later, Paul Pierce joined in to make it an extended three-way hug.
The embrace appeared to, at least for the moment, end the long-presumed bad blood that existed among some core members of the late-2000s/early-2010s Celtics who took home an NBA Championship in 2008.
