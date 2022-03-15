Celtics Celtics sign Malik Fitts to a deal for rest of the season Fitts' new contract will be partially guaranteed next season as well. Malik Fitts warms up prior to an NBA basketball game in 2021. AP Photo/Amanda Loman

The Celtics agreed to a deal with Malik Fitts to keep the 6-foot-8 forward in Boston for the rest of the season, the team announced on Tuesday.

The team did not disclose the details of Fitts’ contract.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Fitts’ new deal includes a partial guarantee for next season. Fitts will have a chance to impress this team at summer and in training camp in an effort to win a spot on the team next season as well.

The Celtics were slated to have two open roster spots on Tuesday when the 10-day contracts for Fitts and Kelan Martin expired. After the trade deadline, the Celtics had three open roster spots — one of which was filled by Nik Stauskas. Fitts now claims another, despite playing just five total minutes in two games over the life of his two 10-day deals.

So why did the Celtics keep him around? For one thing, he fits the team’s archetype — a big, switchable wing with shooting potential.

“I’ve seen Malik in the past at St. Mary’s, so I’m somewhat familiar with these guys,” Ime Udoka said in February when asked about Fitts and Martin. “We’re looking for a specific skill set with these guys, how they match to our team and we like how they fit into that role.”

Secondly, Fitts seems to add to the bench chemistry — he is often spotted hopping up to celebrate in a variety of creative ways.

Fitts originally joined the team on Feb. 23.