Celtics Robert Williams injury: Celtics unsure severity of knee sprain, but Williams was in ‘a lot of pain’ "He'll get scanned in the morning and we'll know then." Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III looks for an opening past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt. AP Photo/Steven Senne

Robert Williams suffered a knee injury against the Timberwolves on Sunday — a gut check to a Celtics team for whom everything has gone right over the last few months.

The team ruled Williams out in the second half with what they called a “knee sprain.”

“Don’t know exactly what happened,” Ime Udoka said after the game. “He said it wasn’t even a specific play that he remembers, but came out of the game, had some pain, obviously went back to get checked out and was in quite a bit of pain, and he’ll get scanned in the morning and we’ll know then.”

Advertisement:

The Celtics blew out the Timberwolves 134-112, their latest in a series of impressive wins against good opponents. They were also without Al Horford, who missed the game due to personal reasons.

Losing Williams for an extended stretch of time would be a blow for a Celtics team that just worked its way into the No. 1 seed on Sunday. Williams is second on the team in on/off numbers per Cleaning the Glass — the Celtics are 8.0 points per 100 possessions better with Williams on the floor than when he is off.

Williams is also part of the Celtics’ dominant starting lineup that has obliterated opponents, outscoring them by 24.3 points per 100 possessions.

Udoka was asked if Williams’ injury is expected to be a long-term problem.

“It’s too early [to tell],” Udoka said. “He got looked at by the doctors, but until the scan comes back in the morning, we’ll know more. But, like I said, quite a bit of pain on the lateral side and nothing more than that.”

The Celtics play the second night of back-to-back in Toronto on Monday. Neither Horford nor Williams is expected to participate.