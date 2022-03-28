Celtics’ Robert Williams suffers torn meniscus, per reports

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
Celtics center Robert Williams suffered a torn meniscus in Boston’s win over the Timberwolves on Sunday, according to multiple reports.
Williams, who has shined in his fourth season in the NBA, left the game with a knee sprain in the third quarter.
Coach Ime Udoka said after the game that Williams was unsure how he suffered the injury, but was experiencing “quite a bit of pain” on the lateral side of his knee.
Williams is averaging 10 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks this season.
Boston just climbed in to the No. 1 spot in the Eastern Conference, tied with the Miami Heat, after Sunday’s win and the 76ers’ loss to the Suns, three-plus months after being 18-21 and 8½ games back.
