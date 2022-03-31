Celtics Adrian Wojnarowski says Robert Williams’ 4-6 week timeline is ‘conservative’ "The possibility that it’s even less than four weeks is real." Robert Williams could return even sooner than previously expected, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Injured Celtics big man Robert Williams might have an even friendlier timeline than the team reported in its announcement on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

On his podcast, Wojnarowski — speaking to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps — said there is some optimism that Williams might return even before his already optimistic target date.

“It was really the best-case scenario for Boston — that it was not a full tear, it was essentially an injury that’s it’s called clipping the meniscus as opposed to doing a repair,” Wojnarowski said. “The hope is — the team is saying 4-6 weeks. My sense is that’s on the conservative side, that there’s real optimism it’s closer to four weeks, maybe even a little less.

“Four weeks takes us really essentially to the second round of the playoffs, they could start on April 30th, they could start on May 2nd depending on when series end. But possibility that it’s even less than four weeks is real.”

The Celtics announced Williams’ projected timeline on Wednesday. Ime Udoka told reporters Williams would begin rehab workouts immediately.

“It’s initially just the movement, the movement part,” Udoka said on Thursday. “He’s in the meetings, in the gym, in good spirits. And so getting him around and just getting that flexibility back in, off top. And then we can kind of build up pretty quickly from there.”

Wojnarowski pointed out that the Celtics have had the league’s best defense over the last few months.

“I think what makes them so great defensively, they are big, they are physical, they can switch everywhere, and they just make it hard for you,” Wojnarowski said. “You see them blowing up pick-and-rolls, they just – the way that team is built, you bring in Derrick White, another outstanding defensive guard to go along with Marcus Smart.

“Boston probably has two legitimate candidates for Defensive Player of the Year, and I think both guys will probably be first team — Smart and Williams.”