Celtics Jaylen Brown is on a tear: 3 takeaways from Celtics vs. Bulls The Celtics outclassed the Bulls on Wednesday. Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown continued his hot stretch against the Bulls. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Celtics star Jaylen Brown dropped 25 points as the Celtics routed the Bulls 117-94 on Wednesday.

Brown certainly has had bigger games this season — 29 of them, in fact — but Wednesday’s total was noteworthy because it was the 10th consecutive game in which Brown scored 25 or more. His ridiculous streak has flown slightly under the radar, but while teams focus their attention on Jayson Tatum, Brown feasts against lesser defenders and a lane left wide open. He has picked up a new move too, presumably from watching James Harden.

Brown is in a great rhythm, and so are the Celtics — who keep playing too well to test themselves in crunch time.

At some point, the Celtics will have to show they can win a game in the final minutes. Until then, they seem content to just continue mashing opponents into a paste.

Other takeaways

2. Al Horford demolished the Bulls. Defensively, he picked off two steals and put clamps on Nikola Vucevic, and his ability to switch in pick-and-rolls with Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan played a major role in keeping both from having big nights. On the other end, Horford was everything the Celtics could have possibly hoped — 17 points on 7-for-7 from the floor and 3-for-3 from behind the arc, with 10 rebounds (four offensive).

The pick that became Alperen Sengun might have been useful in a few years, but Horford is a crucial piece of the puzzle now. The Kemba Walker trade last summer looks like one of Brad Stevens’ better moves.

3. The Celtics look like a completely different team from the last time they played the Bulls — a narrow 114-112 victory before the nine-game winning streak. At that time, the Celtics had Enes Freedom and Dennis Schröder, both of whom were bad fits defensively, and the Bulls found a lot of ways to take advantage.

Now, the Celtics are a well-oiled machine defensively with almost no holes throughout their entire lineup. DeRozan beat switches a couple of times, and Pritchard is undersized, but otherwise, the Bulls found very little offense. DeRozan led all Chicago scorers with 16 on 16 field-goal attempts, while LaVine and Vucevic combined to score 21 points on 22 shots.

