Celtics drop to 3rd in standings with loss to Bucks, but several scenarios remain possible

The Celtics lost to the Bucks on Thursday, but they still have several possible scenarios in the standings.
Thursday’s results threw the Eastern Conference standings into chaos as the 76ers also fell to the Raptors, so let’s try to sort through everything as best we can.
With that in mind, here’s a look at the potential scenarios.
2. Bucks (52-30)
3. Celtics (51-31)
The Celtics either claim the 3-seed outright or via their tiebreaker against the Sixers. The Raptors could be the 4-seed here.
2. Celtics (51-31)
3. Bucks (51-31)
The Celtics claim the 2-seed via their tiebreaker (which, in this scenario, is record against Eastern Conference playoff opponents). The Bucks either claim the 3-seed outright or via tiebreaker.
If the Raptors go 2-0 and the Sixers go 0-2, the Raptors are the 4-seed here.
2. Celtics (51-31)
3. Sixers (51-31)
4. Bucks (50-32
This one doesn’t feel particularly likely, but stranger things have happened – Celtics get the 2-seed based on their tiebreaker over the Sixers, who climb over the Bucks.
2. Bucks (52-30)
3. Sixers (51-31)
4. Celtics (50-32)
Sunday’s game against the Grizzlies might really matter.
2. Bucks (51-31)
3. Sixers (51-31)
4. Celtics (50-32)
The Bucks and Sixers would finish with the same superior record to the Celtics, but the Bucks own the tiebreaker.
2. 76ers (51-31)
3. Bucks (50-32)
4. Celtics (50-32)
Here’s a true chaos version. The Sixers would finish the season with the best record of the three. Meanwhile, the Celtics and Bucks would finish tied. However, since the Sixers would move ahead in the standings and claim the Atlantic Division, the Bucks — also winners of their division — would climb to third and the Celtics would drop to fourth.
2. Bucks (51-31)
3. Celtics (50-32)
4. Raptors (49-33)
5. Sixers (49-33)
The Raptors deserve a lot of credit for hanging around all season and giving themselves a real chance at home-court advantage.
2. Celtics (50-32)
3. Bucks (50-32)
4. Sixers (50-32)
This is the only scenario that ends in a three-way tie, which we outlined on Wednesday.
We will have some answers almost immediately: The Bucks play the Pistons on Friday night at 7 p.m. on NBA TV.
The Sixers play the Pacers on Saturday and the Pistons on Sunday.
The Celtics and Grizzlies tip off Sunday at 7 p.m. on TNT.
