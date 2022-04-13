Celtics Here’s why ESPN’s Zach Lowe left Marcus Smart off DPOY ballot, voted Jayson Tatum 4th "I just couldn't get there with Smart as the league's single most destructive defensive force." Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum slaps hands with Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Celtics fans might not love the regular-season awards column posted by ESPN analyst Zach Lowe on Wednesday, particularly regarding Marcus Smart and the Defensive Player of the Year award.

While Lowe did put Jayson Tatum 4th in MVP — the most optimistic spot Tatum could seemingly land, given the stranglehold Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Giannis Antetokounmpo seem to have on the top of the list — he left Smart off his Defensive Player of the Year ballot entirely. His three picks: 1) Bam Adebayo (Heat), 2) Rudy Gobert (Jazz) and 3) Jaren Jackson Jr. (Grizzlies).

Not every NBA awards voter deserves their own post, but Lowe is deeply plugged in and knowledgable, so Smart’s absence on his ballot feels notable. Lowe acknowledged that leaving off Smart might ruffle some feathers and said Smart seems “likely” to earn the nod.

Still: “I just couldn’t get there with Smart as the league’s single most destructive defensive force,” Lowe wrote. “The bar is very high for guards, and that’s fair. Even as the league trends toward speed, wings, and 3s, the real estate around the rim remains most valuable.”

Lowe noted that Adebayo can replicate much of Smart’s versatility, particularly on the perimeter. Per Lowe, Adebayo also held opponents in isolation to 0.79 points per 100 possessions — an absurd total. The Heat were the NBA’s 4th-best defense with a switching scheme

“Smart’s backers would point out Boston is all-in on switching too, and could not have gone that route without a jumbo point guard who defends way above his size,” Lowe wrote. “(One of the league’s great pleasures is watching Smart’s burrowing box-outs against 7-footers.) Smart is 10th in charges taken — another form of paint protection.

“All fair. With Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry missing so much time, Adebayo felt more irreplaceable. The Heat were way stingier with Adebayo on the floor; Boston defended at about the same level with Smart playing or resting.”

Lowe makes some very reasonable points — some of which could be applied in Robert Williams’ favor, since the Celtics are notably better defensively with Williams on the floor. But that has always been one of the issues with Smart’s candidacy: He’s undeniably elite defensively, and he’s part of a team with an elite team defensive. Some chicken-and-egg questions are unavoidable.

Meanwhile, Lowe noted that Tatum was the best defensively of the Luka Doncic, Devin Booker, and Stephen Curry group battling for fourth and fifth in the standings. The Celtics are +12 points per 100 possessions with Tatum on the floor according to Lowe, and +16.5 if you filter out garbage-time stats on Cleaning the Glass.

Lowe voted Nikola Jokic, then Joel Embiid followed by Giannis Antetokounmpo. He did not vote Ime Udoka for Coach of the Year.