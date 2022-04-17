Celtics 3 takeaways as Jayson Tatum, Celtics fend off Kyrie Irving, Nets in wild Game 1 Jayson Tatum's layup at the buzzer completed an unbelievable finish. Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics is announced before Round 1 Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Despite a disastrous fourth quarter and a heroic performance by Kyrie Irving in Game 1, Jayson Tatum and the Celtics pulled out a hard-fought victory against the Nets on Sunday to take a 1-0 series lead.

All it took was as wild a finish as the first round can offer.

The Nets appeared to be on the verge of pulling away in the fourth quarter after starting the period on a 13-0 run. Kyrie Irving was demolishing the Celtics, who fell apart in odd ways on both ends of the floor.

But in the closing seconds, the Celtics — who were rarely tested with crunch time in the last few weeks of the season — performed admirably. Down by three after Irving drilled a triple with 45 seconds remaining, the Celtics answered with a layup by Jaylen Brown and one of the toughest defensive possessions of the game.

Advertisement:

Ime Udoka opted not to call timeout. It was the right call.

JAYSON TATUM FOR THE WIN!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/WUr4UsaURk — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 17, 2022

The Celtics didn’t play great offense at times on Sunday, but everything on the chaotic final possession was executed perfectly. Jaylen Brown attacked a mismatch. He kicked to Smart when the defense collapsed. Smart pump-faked and drove, creating an advantage at the rim. When the defense stepped up, he shoveled a pass to a spinning Tatum, who laid in his 30th and 31st points of the game.

Just like they drew it up. No one ever questioned, right?

Other takeaways

2. One of the big differences between the 2021 Celtics and the 2022 iteration is the presence of Al Horford, who made a huge difference on Sunday with 20 efficient points and 15 rebounds. Horford spaced the floor with a pair of 3-pointers and hurt the Nets around the rim, particularly after he and the rest of the Celtics got Andre Drummond in early foul trouble.

Horford is enormous for the Celtics for several reasons, but perhaps the biggest is how versatile he makes their defense. With Horford on the floor — as well as Grant Williams, to an extent — switching everything is much more feasible, which matters a lot when guarding Durant.

3. Kyrie Irving simply could not stop giving Celtics fans the middle finger.

Advertisement:

First, he did it after a tough deep 2-pointer.

Then he did it with both hands.

He also did it with his play on the court. Celtics fans booed him mercilessly from the opening tip, and he came alive in the second half — 39 points overall with a flurry of 3-pointers and paint forays. As Durant was uncharacteristically quiet, Irving very nearly stole a crucial game for the Nets.

The Celtics have a real challenge ahead, which they knew when they opted to try to win games down the stretch even with the threat of facing the Nets in the first round. This is going to be a fun series.

We will have more takeaways later this evening.