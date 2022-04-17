Celtics Jayson Tatum and his ‘twin’ Deuce did an Easter photo shoot Deuce showed off a highly advanced sense of style. Jayson and Deuce Tatum are inseparable. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Tatums were able to sneak in an Easter celebration before Game 1 of the playoffs.

Jayson Tatum wished everyone a “Happy Easter from me and my twin” Sunday morning, as Deuce Tatum showed off his highly advanced sense of style.

Many commented, including Dwyane Wade, who called it “Cleannnnnnnn,” Grant Williams, who said “Tough,” and Mark Wahlberg, who used several emojis to convey his point.

Here’s a look at the photo shoot.