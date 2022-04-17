Celtics Celtics still planning to play without Robert Williams in series vs. Nets Williams has been out since March 28 after suffering a torn meniscus in his left knee. The Celtics are looking ahead as if they won't have Robert Williams against the Nets. David Zalubowski/AP Photo

Celtics coach Ime Udoka is tampering expectations that center Robert Williams will return at some point during their first-round series against the Nets.

Prior to Sunday’s Game 1, Udoka shared where Williams is at in his rehab after having surgery on a torn meniscus in his left knee.

“He’s progressing nicely, coming along. But we’re prepared to play a series without him,” Udoka said. “If we get a surprise and he’s back early, that would be nice. But we’re prepared to play this series without him.”

The hope of Williams possibly returning during the series started to emerge earlier in the week. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that there was a “very real” chance Williams would return at some point during the series. Game 5, which is scheduled for April 27, takes place four weeks after he had surgery on his knee, fitting in the initial four-to-six-week return timeline the Celtics placed for Williams’s return.

Getting Williams back in some form would certainly be a boost for the Celtics. He’s averaging nearly a double-double this season (10 points and 9.6 boards per game) and is a big reason why Boston held the top-ranked defense during the regular season, averaging 2.2 blocks per game.

The Celtics have gone 4-3 since Williams went down, but two of those losses came with Jayson Tatum and Al Horford sitting as well. In Williams’s absence, Daniel Theis has emerged as a fine replacement in the starting lineup, averaging 13.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Boston’s offensive rating has actually remained practically the same with Williams out (121.7 compared to the 121.6 number they had following the trade deadline) while the defensive rating has taken a minor hit (109.9 from 107.7).