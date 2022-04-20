Celtics 4 takeaways as Celtics stars rally late, claim 2-0 series lead over Nets Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown exploded in the second half to lead a huge rally. Jayson Tatum's clutch performance in the final minutes helped put the game away for the Celtics. AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

The Celtics could have folded any number of times in Game 2 of their first-round series against the Nets.

They could have fallen behind by 20 in the first half. They could have crashed in the second half when Al Horford was in foul trouble and the Nets stopped giving Grant Williams open 3-pointers. They could have let the back-breaking offensive rebounds kill their spirit.

But the Celtics didn’t fold. They got just enough offense in the first half to set the table for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who — as they proved once again on Wednesday — are both entirely too talented to be held in check for 48 minutes.

The Celtics won the fourth quarter 29-17 behind huge baskets by Brown in particular (22 points, 9-for-18 from the floor), but Tatum put the game away with a floater driving across the lane, and this dagger 3-pointer.

The Celtics’ playoff run hasn’t always looked pretty after two games, but they hold a 2-0 series lead heading back to Brooklyn. A solid start.

Other takeaways

2. The Celtics defended Kevin Durant hyper-aggressively for the second consecutive game and were rewarded once again. All evening, Durant was harassed by the Celtics who clearly were willing to sacrifice some free throws — and some buckets by Bruce Brown — in exchange for making Durant uncomfortable. The results paid off — Durant finished with 27 points but was 4-for-17 from the floor with six turnovers, and he was a staggering 0-for-10 in the second half.

These are the initial takeaways which will be edited later this evening, so consider this a prediction: In a time-honored playoff coaching tradition, Steve Nash will complain about the treatment of his superstar heading back to Brooklyn. Still, Nash’s case is a little less convincing since Durant took 20 free throws.

3. The Celtics might very well have gone down by 20-plus in the first half if it wasn’t for Grant Williams, who cashed in all three of his 3-point attempts in the first two periods. Williams and Al Horford combined for 23 points on 10 shots in the first half and kept the Celtics within striking distance, which set the stage for the Celtics to take a lead with their 14-3 run in the fourth quarter.

4. Marcus Smart was honored as the Defensive Player of the Year prior to the game. The Celtics dimmed the lights and had ownership present him with the trophy, along with Gary Payton — the last guard to win the award. Smart also showed up to the arena in a boxer’s robe with the letters “DPOY.”

Marcus Smart pulled up with the DPOY robe @smart_MS3 🔥 pic.twitter.com/h8lz1KBTJo — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 20, 2022

We will have more takeaways later this evening.