Ben Simmons reportedly set to make Nets debut in Game 4 vs. Celtics

As the Celtics-Nets series heads to Brooklyn for the next two games, Brooklyn could be in line to receive a boost aside from the expected home-court advantage.
Ben Simmons, who the Nets acquired from the 76ers in a blockbuster February trade, reportedly “plans” to make his debut for the team in Game 4 of the current Eastern Conference first round series vs. Boston, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.
Simmons, 25, has yet to play for the Nets since the trade due to lingering injuries. The All-Star guard also hasn’t played since the playoffs a year ago due to a protracted holdout from Philadelphia prior to the deal with Brooklyn.
The Celtics currently lead the Nets 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. Game 3 tips off on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Barclays Center. Game 4, which will also be played in Brooklyn, tips off at 7 p.m. on Monday.
