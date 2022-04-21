Celtics Ben Simmons reportedly set to make Nets debut in Game 4 vs. Celtics Simmons has yet to play for the Nets since being traded from the 76ers. Ben Simmons on the Nets' bench during Game 1 against the Celtics. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

As the Celtics-Nets series heads to Brooklyn for the next two games, Brooklyn could be in line to receive a boost aside from the expected home-court advantage.

Ben Simmons, who the Nets acquired from the 76ers in a blockbuster February trade, reportedly “plans” to make his debut for the team in Game 4 of the current Eastern Conference first round series vs. Boston, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.

Brooklyn Nets three-time All-Star Ben Simmons plans to make his season debut in Game 4 vs. Boston on Monday as long as rehab remains on course, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Simmons is set to play his first game since June 2021. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 21, 2022

Simmons, 25, has yet to play for the Nets since the trade due to lingering injuries. The All-Star guard also hasn’t played since the playoffs a year ago due to a protracted holdout from Philadelphia prior to the deal with Brooklyn.

The Celtics currently lead the Nets 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. Game 3 tips off on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Barclays Center. Game 4, which will also be played in Brooklyn, tips off at 7 p.m. on Monday.