Celtics Robert Williams is reportedly ‘close to a return,’ could play in Game 3 or 4 vs. Nets Williams has been out since March. Robert Williams in March, 2022. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The Celtics could get an unexpected boost during the current playoff series vs. the Nets according to a recent report.

Robert Williams, who hasn’t played since suffering a torn meniscus in his left knee on March 27, may be on course to make his return as early as Game 3 or 4 in Brooklyn, per a report from NBA insider Shams Charania.

The “final determination will be made on how Williams feels day-to-day,” Charania noted.

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is close to a return and could play in Game 3 (Saturday) or Game 4 (Monday) vs. Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Final determination will be made on how Williams feels day-to-day after suffering torn meniscus on March 27. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 22, 2022

The reintroduction of Williams would only add to already talented Celtics’ defense.

As recently as Wednesday, prior to Game 2, Celtics coach Ime Udoka was still holding to the earlier expectation that Williams wouldn’t return unless Boston made it to the second round of the NBA playoffs. Following Williams’s surgery, the projected timeline for his return was 4-to-6 weeks.

Advertisement:

“We’re still planning on playing without him, but happy with his progress,” Udoka said at the time.

Boston leads the Nets in the series, 2-0. Game 3 tips off in Brooklyn on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Game 4 is set for Monday at 7 p.m.