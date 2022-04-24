Celtics Ben Simmons ruled out for Game 4 of Celtics-Nets series It was previously reported that Simmons would make his Nets debut Monday. Ben Simmons will be sitting on the bench for Game 4. AP Photo/John Minchillo

Ben Simmons won’t be playing in Game 4, after all.

The All-Star point guard was ruled out for Monday’s game after initial reports said that he would make his Nets debut in Game 4. Simmons suffered a herniated disc in his back in March.

After the Nets ruled Simmons out for the regular season and play-in tournament, Simmons began to ramp up his workouts once the playoffs started. But after working out on Saturday, Simmons had back soreness when he woke up Sunday, causing him and the Nets to agree to have him sit out Game 4, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

With the Celtics going up 3-0 in the series following Saturday’s win, it’s very possible that Simmons doesn’t play at all this season. He sat out the first few months of the season due to his dissatisfaction with the 76ers following last season’s playoff loss to the Hawks. The Nets acquired Simmons, along with Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and draft picks, for James Harden on trade deadline day in February.