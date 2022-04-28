Celtics

Celtics-Bucks to open Sunday; see the full 2nd-round schedule here

Stacy Revere
Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo are ready to go head-to-head in the next round.

By Christopher Price, The Boston Globe


The Bucks beat the Bulls in five games to advance to the next round of the NBA playoffs. And they’ll draw the well-rested Celtics, who finished their sweep of the Nets on Monday.

Here’s the schedule for Round 2 between the Celtics and the Bucks:

Game 1: Bucks at Celtics

Sunday, May 1, 1 p.m., ABC

Game 2: Bucks at Celtics

Tuesday, May 3, TBD, TNT

Game 3: Celtics at Bucks

Saturday, May 7, TBD, ABC

Game 4: Celtics at Bucks

Monday, May 9, TBD, TNT

Game 5: Bucks at Celtics (if nec.)

Wednesday, May 11, TBD, TNT

Game 6: Celtics at Bucks (if nec.)

Friday, May 13, TBD, ESPN

Game 7: Bucks at Celtics (if nec.)

Sunday, May 15, TBD, TBD