Celtics-Bucks to open Sunday; see the full 2nd-round schedule here

The Bucks beat the Bulls in five games to advance to the next round of the NBA playoffs. And they’ll draw the well-rested Celtics, who finished their sweep of the Nets on Monday.
Here’s the schedule for Round 2 between the Celtics and the Bucks:
Game 1: Bucks at Celtics
Sunday, May 1, 1 p.m., ABC
Game 2: Bucks at Celtics
Tuesday, May 3, TBD, TNT
Game 3: Celtics at Bucks
Saturday, May 7, TBD, ABC
Game 4: Celtics at Bucks
Monday, May 9, TBD, TNT
Game 5: Bucks at Celtics (if nec.)
Wednesday, May 11, TBD, TNT
Game 6: Celtics at Bucks (if nec.)
Friday, May 13, TBD, ESPN
Game 7: Bucks at Celtics (if nec.)
Sunday, May 15, TBD, TBD
