Celtics Celtics-Bucks to open Sunday; see the full 2nd-round schedule here Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo are ready to go head-to-head in the next round.





The Bucks beat the Bulls in five games to advance to the next round of the NBA playoffs. And they’ll draw the well-rested Celtics, who finished their sweep of the Nets on Monday.

Here’s the schedule for Round 2 between the Celtics and the Bucks:

Game 1: Bucks at Celtics

Sunday, May 1, 1 p.m., ABC

Game 2: Bucks at Celtics

Tuesday, May 3, TBD, TNT

Game 3: Celtics at Bucks

Saturday, May 7, TBD, ABC

Game 4: Celtics at Bucks

Monday, May 9, TBD, TNT

Game 5: Bucks at Celtics (if nec.)

Wednesday, May 11, TBD, TNT

Game 6: Celtics at Bucks (if nec.)

Friday, May 13, TBD, ESPN

Game 7: Bucks at Celtics (if nec.)

Sunday, May 15, TBD, TBD