Celtics Marcus Smart returns to game after sprinting to locker room in pain Smart was dealing with a right shoulder stinger and right quad contusion. Marcus Smart dribbles upcourt. John Minchillo/AP Photo

Late in the first half of Game 1 between the Celtics and Bucks on Sunday, Marcus Smart sprinted to the locker room, clearly in severe pain after driving to the basket.

Marcus Smart is expected to return to Game 1, the team announced. He was injured on this play.



Live updates ➡️ https://t.co/EoiECCmvPJ



pic.twitter.com/ZbC2KWmwWI — Boston Globe Sports (@BGlobeSports) May 1, 2022

It initially looked as though the Celtics guard may have dislocated his shoulder, but the injury ultimately wasn’t as serious as expected.

The Celtics shared that he was dealing with a right shoulder stinger and right quad contusion and was expected to return.

Marcus Smart returns to the floor 👏 pic.twitter.com/3YbvOqECu2 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 1, 2022

Sure enough, when the Celtics took the floor in the second half, Smart was back out there.