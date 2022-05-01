Marcus Smart returns to game after sprinting to locker room in pain

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
Late in the first half of Game 1 between the Celtics and Bucks on Sunday, Marcus Smart sprinted to the locker room, clearly in severe pain after driving to the basket.
It initially looked as though the Celtics guard may have dislocated his shoulder, but the injury ultimately wasn’t as serious as expected.
The Celtics shared that he was dealing with a right shoulder stinger and right quad contusion and was expected to return.
Sure enough, when the Celtics took the floor in the second half, Smart was back out there.
