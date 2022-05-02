Celtics Ime Udoka offered more details on Marcus Smart’s injury status Smart will be listed as "questionable" going into Game 2. Marcus Smart yells after appearing to injure his shoulder in Game 1 of Celtics-Bucks. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Marcus Smart reportedly sustained multiple injuries during the Celtics’ Game 1 loss to the Bucks in Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday. As a result, Boston coach Ime Udoka confirmed that Smart will be listed as “questionable” going into Tuesday’s Game 2.

“Sore,” Udoka said of Smart during a Monday press conference. “He got hit pretty bad. Quad contusion. Got hit twice I think during the game. [He’s] a tough guy that’s going to try to play through things and we’ll try to get him some treatment today and see how he feels tomorrow. He’ll be listed as questionable tomorrow.”

One positive update from Udoka was that Smart’s shoulder — which he injured in the second quarter of Game 1 — does not seem to be a serious concern.

“Fine,” Udoka said of Smart’s shoulder. “That was just in the moment.”

Udoka noted Smart’s subpar performance (10 points on 3-of-11 shooting) after returning from the injury in the second half.

“It could have affected him offensively, getting downhill and driving a little bit,” said Udoka. “Defensively as well, he likes to climb up into guys and be more physical. It probably affected him some.”

With the Bucks leading the series 1-0, Boston will have a chance to even things up when Game 2 tips off at TD Garden on Tuesday at 7 p.m.