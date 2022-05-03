Celtics Marcus Smart will miss Game 2 vs. Bucks with quad contusion, expected back for Game 3 "Just some limited movement that didn’t get better over the day as we thought it would." Celtics Marcus Smart grimaces during Game 1 of an NBA Eastern Conference semifinal basketball game at the TD Garden. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Celtics guard Marcus Smart will miss Game 2 against the Bucks with a quad contusion, the team announced on Tuesday.

Smart suffered the contusion during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday. He went to the locker room but returned to the court for the second half and finished the game, despite being visibly limited.

The Celtics listed Smart as questionable on Tuesday. Over the last two days, however, Smart’s injury didn’t heal as quickly as the Celtics thought it would.

“Swelling, pain, restricted movement,” Smart said in his pre-game comments. “So obviously swelling and he got hit pretty hard, so just some limited movement that didn’t get better over the day as we thought it would.”

Udoka added that Smart’s injury is not expected to linger, and with three days off in between Games 2 and 3, Smart is expected to return in Milwaukee.

Smart also suffered a shoulder injury which the team classified as a stinger, but Udoka told reporters on Monday that the quad was the only lingering issue.

“He’s a tough guy that’s going to try to play through things,” Udoka said on Monday.

The Celtics dropped Sunday’s game 101-89, making Tuesday’s contest a crucial one as they attempt to avoid going down 0-2 headed back to the Bucks’ home court.

Derrick White will have a much larger role in Smart’s absence.

“That’s the benefit of Derrick, I think he does a lot of things well,” Udoka said. “Obviously it’s hard to make up for Marcus, specifically what he does for our team, but the scheme and coverage doesn’t change. It’s just Derrick is another big guard — we don’t lose a lot as far as size and versatility defensively, and then offensively, he’s very capable of scoring, running the plays and getting guys involved.

“The beauty of having him is he checks a lot of those boxes and obviously Payton is one of our toughest guys, but you have a size disadvantage there, so you lose a little bit as far as that, but not a lot of drop off with Derrick in there other than the toughness nobody really brings that Marcus has.”

Celtics vs. Bucks tips off at 7 p.m.