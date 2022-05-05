Celtics Brad Stevens says he’s ‘hopeful’ Celtics’ Marcus Smart will play in Game 3 vs. Bucks Marcus Smart missed Game 2 of the Celtics-Bucks series with a quad injury.





Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens is “hopeful, but not certain” that guard Marcus Smart will be available for Celtics-Bucks Game 3 Saturday afternoon in Milwaukee.

Smart was sidelined for the Celtics’ Game 2 win Tuesday with a right quad contusion. Stevens said Thursday morning on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich” show that Smart was in the gym Wednesday to get some reps in the weight room.

“It looked like he had a little bit better bend,” Stevens said. “That was the thing. He had enough swelling in his quad that he didn’t have an ideal ability to really get low and bend that knee. It looked like he was doing a little bit better. I don’t know what he’s going to be cleared to do in practice [Thursday], but we’ll see as the days go on.”

The Celtics have three days off between Games 2 and 3, giving Smart more time than usual to recover. Coach Ime Udoka also sounded optimistic about Smart during his radio interview.

“He’s feeling better every day,” Udoka said. “These three days have been big for him. We’re anticipating that he’ll be good to go for Game 3.”