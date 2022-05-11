Celtics Former Celtics fan favorite Tacko Fall sits courtside at Game 5, gives cushion to woman behind him A thoughtful gesture. Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics reacts with Tacko Fall before Game Five of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks. Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

Former Celtics big man Tacko Fall sat courtside at Game 5 between the Celtics and Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals on Wednesday.

Fall, a favorite among teammates and fans during his time with the franchise, chatted with Brad Stevens, Jayson Tatum and other former teammates before the game, but after all of the fans took their seats and the TNT broadcast pointed out Fall’s presence, many people on social media were quick to note how unfortunate the seating chart might be for anyone behind Fall next to the basket. Fall sat next to the exit row — crucial for someone with legs as long as his — but he could only slouch so much with his 7-foot-5 frame.

Imagine paying for courtside seats at a playoff game just to have 7’6 Tacko Fall sitting in front of you pic.twitter.com/XdehClvHHJ — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 11, 2022

Seats that low — particularly in the playoffs — often cost thousands of dollars. Fortunately, Fall and the Celtics found a way to make sure the woman right behind him could see the action.

Tacko Fall just gave the woman sitting behind him a large cushion to sit on so she can now see over him. — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) May 11, 2022

This, of course, leads one to wonder how the person sitting behind the woman AND Fall might feel, but presumably TD Garden only has so many large cushions.

Fall played 26 games for the Celtics in two seasons on a two-way contract. He signed a two-way deal with the Cavaliers last year and appeared in 11 games.

The Celtics held a narrow lead over the Bucks in the third quarter.