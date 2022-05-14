Celtics Robert Williams officially questionable for Celtics-Bucks Game 7 He's missed the past three games due to left knee soreness. Robert Williams swats a shot against the Bucks. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Robert Williams remains day-to-day with left knee soreness and is listed as questionable for Sunday’s Game 7 between the Celtics and Bucks.

Head coach Ime Udoka said whether Williams plays Sunday is a matter of pain tolerance. The big man Williams, who suffered a bone bruise in Game 3 during a collision with Giannis Antetokounmpo, has missed the past three games.

Udoka said the injury limits Williams’ movement when he bends a certain way, but Udoka doesn’t believe it’s a long-term issue.

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 7 vs. Milwaukee:



Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) – OUT

Williams missed Game 1 and Game 2 against the Brooklyn Nets, played five straight games, and has been out since. He’s averaged 6.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in the playoffs this year in just 20.2 minutes per game.

Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) is out, and all other Celtics are available for the biggest game of the Celtics’ season to date.

The Celtics fell behind in the series, 3-2, but earned a 108-95 win on Friday to stay alive and force Game 7.