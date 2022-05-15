Celtics Watch: Grant Williams sneaks up on Bucks’ huddle in Game 7 Grant Williams found multiple ways to irritate the Bucks so far this series. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

If the Bucks weren’t already sick of Grant Williams through playing six games in a matter of weeks, the Celtics forward found a new way to annoy them in Game 7.

In the second quarter, Boston went on an 18-6 run that gave it a 32-30 lead after it trailed by as many as 10 in the first quarter. Following a Bucks timeout, Williams went up to the Bucks’ huddle and decided to listen in for a few seconds. He perfectly placed his head between the shoulders of Jrue Holiday and Wes Matthews to get a close listen.

Grant Williams invaded the Bucks' huddle 😂pic.twitter.com/1sUpeDuyC9 — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) May 15, 2022

Williams had an interesting first half. Milwaukee seemed to purposely scheme its defense so that Brook Lopez, who was the primary defender on Williams, would leave the Boston forward open at the 3-point line to help guard shots at the basket. Williams willingly obliged to the open looks he was getting, taking eight 3-pointers and making three of them.

He did have a stretch where he missed a few in a row, but gathered himself to finish with 11 points in the first half, giving the Celtics a 48-43 lead at the break.