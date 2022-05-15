Watch: Celtics post hype video ahead of Game 7 vs. Bucks

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
A day after the Bruins fell in Game 7 to the Carolina Hurricanes, the Celtics will try to lift the spirits of Boston sports fans when they face the Bucks in Game 7 on Sunday at TD Garden.
Chances are most Celtics fans are already fired up, but just in case, the team posted a hype video.
Here’s a look:
The Celtics are 24-9 in Game 7s all-time, including 20-5 at home, and are currently five-point favorites. The matchup is set for 3:30 p.m. and will air on ABC.
