Celtics Watch: Celtics post hype video ahead of Game 7 vs. Bucks "Best two words in basketball." Al Horford celebrates against the Bucks. Morry Gash/AP Photo

A day after the Bruins fell in Game 7 to the Carolina Hurricanes, the Celtics will try to lift the spirits of Boston sports fans when they face the Bucks in Game 7 on Sunday at TD Garden.

Chances are most Celtics fans are already fired up, but just in case, the team posted a hype video.

Here’s a look:

Best two words in basketball…



Game 7 pic.twitter.com/uhwCt9UXiU — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 15, 2022

The Celtics are 24-9 in Game 7s all-time, including 20-5 at home, and are currently five-point favorites. The matchup is set for 3:30 p.m. and will air on ABC.