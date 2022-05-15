Celtics Celtics vs. Heat schedule: 2022 Eastern Conference finals tip off on Tuesday "Excited being back in this position and trying to get over this hump." Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum during an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

The NBA released the schedule for the Eastern Conference finals between the Celtics and Heat on Sunday after the Celtics defeated the Bucks in Game 7 with a 109-81 victory.

Here’s the full schedule:

Game 1: Tuesday, May 17 at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN (@ Miami)

Game 2: Thursday, May 19 at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN (@ Miami)

Game 3: Saturday, May 21 at 8:30 p.m. on ABC (@ Boston)

Game 4: Monday, May 23 at 8:30 p.m. on ABC (@ Boston)

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, May 25 at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN (@ Miami)

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, May 27 at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN (@ Boston)

Game 7 (if necessary): Sunday, May 29 at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN (@ Miami)

The Celtics went 2-1 against the Heat during the regular season.

“Another extremely physical team,” Jayson Tatum said. “Obviously really well-coached. We played them two years ago in the conference finals, so just looking forward to it. Excited being back in this position and trying to get over this hump.”

Jaylen Brown was asked why he believes this Celtics team could get out of the East for the first time since 2010. This will be Brown’s fourth trip to the conference finals since the Celtics drafted him in 2016.

“This is the group I feel like it’s poised enough to get it done,” Brown said. “I feel like everything that we’ve overcome, all these battles and challenges and adversity that we’ve been through this season, as well as the the challenge that we just had overcoming the defending champs, I think that we are prepared. I think that we’re ready to take that next step.

“We just got to go out and take it. I know Miami is a team that is waiting for us. They’re not going to back down, they’re not gonna give up. And neither are we. So I’m looking forward to it.”