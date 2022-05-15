Celtics Robert Williams available to play in Celtics-Bucks Game 7 Williams will come off the bench. Robert Williams is available to play in Sunday's Game 7. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

The Celtics had some good news just hours prior to Game 7 against the Bucks, but it comes with a caveat.

Center Robert Williams will be available to play after missing the last three games due to a bone bruise in his left knee, Celtics coach Ime Udoka told reporters Sunday. However, he’ll come off the bench and the Celtics will only “use him if needed.” Udoka also shared that Williams hasn’t been able to do much in practice since he’s been sidelined with the bone bruise.

Williams missed nearly four weeks in late March and April after tearing the MCL in his left knee. He did return for the final two games of the Celtics’ first-round series sweep of the Nets and played in the first three games of the series against the Bucks, averaging 8.7 points and 5.7 rebounds in 23.7 minutes per game against Milwaukee.

Udoka told reporters Friday that Williams suffered the bone bruise injury in the second quarter of Game 3 when Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo ran into him. Williams was charged with a blocking foul on the play and laid on the court for a few moments, grabbing his knee.

Here’s the play where Robert Williams got a bone bruise on his knee. Ime Udoka was asked if it was on the play Williams ran into Giannis.



“Yes. Giannis ran into him.” pic.twitter.com/SPIZ38Ca2W — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 13, 2022

Boston has fared well in the 12 games Williams has missed since late March, going 8-4 in such games. The Celtics are 2-1 in the games Williams hasn’t played in during the series against the Bucks.

Forward Sam Hauser is the only Celtic who will be inactive for Game 7. Hauser’s missed the last four games due to a right shoulder instability episode. Bucks star guard/forward Khris Middleton is the lone Milwaukee player unavailable for Sunday’s game. He’s missed the last nine games due to an MCL sprain.