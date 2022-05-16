Celtics Rajon Rondo’s former partner alleges he pulled gun, threatened her in front of their kids "I am extremely fearful for my safety and for the safety of my children." Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo is reportedly accused of threatening his girlfriend. AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Rajon Rondo’s former partner has reportedly filed an emergency protective order (EPO) in Louisville against the Cavaliers guard after alleging he pulled a gun on her and threatened her in front of the couple’s children.

Per TMZ, and later confirmed by WDRB in Louisville, Rondo’s former partner Ashley Bachelor says in the EPO the former Celtics guard lost control when she asked their son to separate laundry while he was playing video games with Rondo last week. Bachelor alleges Rondo was instantly angered and ripped the video-game console out of the wall. He then continued breaking items around the house, telling Bachelor she was “dead.”

Rondo then left the house for 15 minutes and returned with a gun according to Bachelor, demanding she bring out their children. Per Bachelor, their son was terrified but Rondo pulled him out of the house and screamed at him asking why he was scared.

Later, Rondo demanded Bachelor bring out their daughter as well and berated both children for being scared of him. Eventually, Rondo’s parents showed up and he left the scene.

Bachelor alleges this is not an isolated incident.

“I am extremely fearful for my safety and for the safety of my children,” Bachelor wrote in her request for a protective order, per TMZ. “Rajon has a history of volatile, erratic, explosive behavior. He is verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive. He physically hits our son and calls him names like ‘p—-‘ and accuses him of acting like a ‘b—.’

“Rajon verbally assaults our daughter. He calls her names like ‘thot, b—-, and d—head.’ Rajon has made several threats on my life, saying at various times he will shoot me or shoot up my car.”

Per TMZ, Bachelor did receive protection from a local judge.

This past season with the Cavaliers was Rondo’s 16th in the NBA. The four-time All-Star spent eight seasons in Boston.