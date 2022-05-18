Celtics’ Al Horford upgraded to doubtful for Game 2 against Heat

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
MIAMI — Celtics forward Al Horford, who missed Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Heat because of COVID-19 protocols, has been upgraded to doubtful for Game 2 on Thursday night.
Also, guard Marcus Smart, who missed Game 1 because of a foot sprain, has been upgraded to probable, putting the Celtics in position to gain at least some reinforcement as they look to even the series.
If Horford tested positive for COVID, he would need to produce two negative PCR tests over a 24-hour period or have a viral load below a certain threshold four days after his first positive test.
