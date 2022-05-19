Celtics Celtics’ Derrick White will miss Game 2 of series vs. Heat White started for Boston in Game 1. Derrick White during Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Celtics guard Derrick White will not play in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Heat on Thursday night due to personal reasons, according to an update provided by the team.

White was inserted into Boston’s starting lineup in Game 1 in place of Marcus Smart, who was out with an injury.

White was acquired by the Celtics in a February trade with the Spurs. He has become an important part of Boston coach Ime Udoka’s player rotation, helping the Celtics outscore opponents by 9.5 points per 100 possessions when he’s on the court in the playoffs.

While White is out for Game 2, Smart could return to the lineup just in time. An earlier Boston injury update on Wednesday listed him as “probable” as he recovers from what the team described as a “right mid-foot sprain.”

Game 2 of the Celtics-Heat series gets underway in Miami at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.