Celtics 4 takeaways as Celtics demolish Heat in Game 2 following Marcus Smart's return

What did Marcus Smart change in a 127-102 Game 2 blowout between the Celtics and Heat?

For one thing — as it turns out — the Defensive Player of the Year makes a defense much better. He made switches more palatable. He forced turnovers. He mucked up a Heat offense that ran through the Celtics like a sharp knife through a tender steak in the second half on Tuesday. He helped keep Heat star Jimmy Butler in check.

Smart also played defense with his offense — the Celtics’ primary ball-handler committed just one turnover, which prevented the Heat from getting out in transition. He also dished out 12 assists and scored 24 points (8-for-22, 5-for-12 from 3-point range).

The Celtics were better with Horford back in the game too, unquestionably. Horford makes the Celtics a big, switchable unit that simply overpowers opponents while sticking 3-pointer after 3-pointer in their eye.

But on Thursday, the sheer, undeniable impact of Marcus Smart on a basketball game was on full display. The Celtics have a long way to go against a smart, well-coached opponent that knows how to win — an opponent that might get its star point guard back at some point — but Thursday was a reminder that the team that folded so easily on Tuesday was short-handed and exhausted. With a little rest and a little continuity, the Celtics looked like themselves again.

More takeaways

2. After a slow start the Celtics hit the Heat with a barrage of 3-pointers that sparked a 21-point first-quarter turn around. The Heat ran out to a 10-point lead, but the Celtics reversed that and claimed an 11-point advantage after one quarter by going 9-for-11 from behind the arc in the period. They finished the game a sizzling 20-for-40 from 3-point range.

Expect the Heat to figure out ways to cover the Celtics better from deep, but if they don’t, this series won’t be particularly long.

3. Another important adjustment: The Celtics stopped playing so deep in drop pick-and-roll coverage against Tyler Herro, who is entirely too good at pull-up jumpers and floaters to allow deep drop coverage. Even Robert Williams can’t cover the requisite ground to slow Herro in those looks. After several easy buckets by Herro early in the game, the Celtics played significantly higher in the second half and were much better.

4. Thursday’s loss was Miami’s first home loss of the postseason. The Celtics stole home-court advantage from the top-seeded Heat and now have a chance to take a 2-1 lead in Boston on Saturday.

We will have more takeaways later this evening.