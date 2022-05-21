Robert Williams questionable, Heat’s Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker intend to play in Game 3

Sign up for Celtics updates🏀
Robert Williams (left knee soreness) is listed as questionable for the Celtics ahead of Saturday’s Game 3 against the Miami Heat.
Williams racked up 18 points and 9 rebounds in Game 1 and was steady in Game 2 as well. He’s played in seven games in the playoffs and missed six to this point.
On the Heat side, head coach Erik Spoelstra said Kyle Lowry (hamstring) and P.J. Tucker (knee) will go through their routines and warm up “with the intention to play.”
There is a chance that either Heat player could decide last minute that the pain is intolerable, but it appears more likely than not that both will be out there.
The point guard Lowry, an NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, missed time in both the first and second rounds of these playoffs and hasn’t played yet in this series.
Spoelstra told reporters that Lowry has wanted to return since Game 5 of Miami’s second-round series against the 76ers, but the staff has been cautious about bringing him back.
Tucker, regarded as one of the league’s most durable players, left in the first half of Game 2 against the Celtics and didn’t return. He’s one of Miami’s best defensive options and is a threat from 3-point range as well.
Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) is out for Boston. Game 3 is set for 8:30 p.m. and will air on ABC.
