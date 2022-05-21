Celtics Marcus Smart returns to Game 3 after suffering ankle sprain, receives standing ovation Smart made a 3-pointer on his first shot after checking back in. Marcus Smart made a dramatic return in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Marcus Smart had his Paul Pierce moment in Saturday’s Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Early in the third quarter, the Celtics’ starting point guard injured his right ankle when he landed awkwardly after trying to get an offensive rebound. Smart laid on the court for a few moments, screaming in pain before walking off the court with some assistance.

Marcus Smart went down hard and had to be helped off the court after this play pic.twitter.com/jAQ2RZpDWk — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 22, 2022

Smart remained in the locker room for a few minutes, running in the hallway between the bench and the locker room to remain loose. After he was diagnosed with a right ankle sprain, Smart was cleared to return.

Smart returned to the bench and was immediately subbed back into the game with 6:52 remaining in the third quarter. In his first possession back in, Boston forced Miami to commit a shot-clock violation. On the ensuing offensive possession, Smart got the ball in the corner, pump-faked an attempt, before pulling the trigger and nailing the 3-pointer.

MARCUS NEVER STOPS FIGHTING 😤👌 pic.twitter.com/PVNZOg65WL — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 22, 2022

Smart’s 3-pointer cut the Heat’s lead to 10 after the Celtics trailed by 15 at halftime and by as many as 26 in the first half.