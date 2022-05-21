Celtics Marcus Smart and Robert Williams earn spots on NBA all-defensive teams Smart claimed his third first-team selection, while Williams garnered his first second-team nod. Robert Williams and Marcus Smart swarm Kyrie Irving. Kathy Willens/AP Photo

Celtics teammates Marcus Smart and Robert Williams both made the NBA’s all-defensive teams.

They became the first Celtics teammates to do so together since Kevin Garnett and Rajon Rondo in 2012.

Smart, the Defensive Player of the Year, received the most points (198) and solidified his spot on the first team alongside Mikal Bridges, Rudy Gobert, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jaren Jackson Jr. Williams finished ninth in voting with 70 points and ended up on the second team with Bam Adebayo, Jrue Holiday, Matisse Thybulle, and Draymond Green.

This is Smart’s third time earning a spot on the first team. Everyone who voted for him put him on the first team, but one of the 100 voters elected not to place him on either team.

Williams received three first-team votes and 64 second-team votes. This is his first time getting the nod.

Jayson Tatum also received one first-team vote and one second-place vote (4 points). Derrick White got three second-team votes (3 points). Jaylen Brown and Al Horford each earned one first-team vote (2 points).

The Celtics boasted what many considered to be the best defense in the NBA this season and one of the better units in recent memory.