Ime Udoka shared the latest on Robert Williams, Marcus Smart, and Jayson Tatum’s injuries

As the Celtics try to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010, both the Miami Heat and a steadily growing list of injuries stand in their way.
Both teams have taken a serious beating through three games, as the series has been extremely physical and chippy from the start. For the Celtics, Robert Williams missed Game 3 due to left knee soreness, Marcus Smart left Game 3 with a right ankle sprain but returned, and Jayson Tatum exited with a right shoulder stinger but came back.
Head coach Ime Udoka said Sunday afternoon that Williams has improved but is still day-to-day for Game 4 on Monday.
Smart, who appeared to be in a tremendous amount of pain when the injury occurred, has a “pretty bad sprain” according to Udoka. He has swelling in his ankle and is getting treatment, and his status for Monday is still uncertain.
“He’s going to feel it a little bit more today,” Udoka said.
Udoka said Tatum is fine and is expected to play in Game 4.
The Heat lead the series, 2-1, following their 109-103 win Saturday night.
