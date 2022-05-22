Celtics Ime Udoka shared the latest on Robert Williams, Marcus Smart, and Jayson Tatum’s injuries Game 4 is Monday night in Boston. First-year head coach Ime Udoka looks on during Game 3. Michael Dwyer/AP Photo

As the Celtics try to advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2010, both the Miami Heat and a steadily growing list of injuries stand in their way.

Both teams have taken a serious beating through three games, as the series has been extremely physical and chippy from the start. For the Celtics, Robert Williams missed Game 3 due to left knee soreness, Marcus Smart left Game 3 with a right ankle sprain but returned, and Jayson Tatum exited with a right shoulder stinger but came back.

Coach Udoka says Marcus Smart has some swelling around his ankle after suffering a "pretty bad sprain" last night. He’ll continue to get treatment and will be reassessed tomorrow.



Udoka adds that Jayson Tatum's shoulder is feeling fine and Rob Williams’ knee is improving. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 22, 2022

Head coach Ime Udoka said Sunday afternoon that Williams has improved but is still day-to-day for Game 4 on Monday.

Smart, who appeared to be in a tremendous amount of pain when the injury occurred, has a “pretty bad sprain” according to Udoka. He has swelling in his ankle and is getting treatment, and his status for Monday is still uncertain.

“He’s going to feel it a little bit more today,” Udoka said.

Udoka said Tatum is fine and is expected to play in Game 4.

The Heat lead the series, 2-1, following their 109-103 win Saturday night.