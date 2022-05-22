Celtics ‘I got to do better’: Jaylen Brown focuses on turnovers instead of 40-point performance Brown had a team-high seven turnovers in the Celtics' 109-103 loss in Game 3 on Saturday. Jaylen Brown didn't have much difficulty making his shots in Game 3. He did have difficulty controlling the ball, though. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Celtics star Jaylen Brown had an historic performance in the Game 3, 109-103, loss to the Heat on Saturday.

Brown scored a career playoff-high 40 points on 14-of-20 shooting. His only misses came from behind the arc, meaning he went 100 percent within it (11-for-11). That made him the first player in playoff history to make all of their 2-point field goals and score at least 40 points in a game.

But Brown’s overall performance certainly fell short of perfect. In addition to making just 3-of-9 3-pointers, Brown committed a game-high seven turnovers, with six of them coming in the second half. Brown’s seven turnovers nearly matched the number of turnovers the Heat had in Game 3 (eight).

Advertisement:

While Brown believed his turnovers came because he was “trying to be aggressive” with the Celtics trailing by as many as 26 points, he didn’t want to make any excuses for the turnovers he had.

“I did a [expletive] job today taking care of the basketball,” Brown said. “Just being stronger, driving, keep being aggressive, keep getting to the basket, keep doing what I do but just be stronger when I’m getting in there. They let a lot of stuff go tonight, especially when I feel like I drive, when I get to the basket, I feel like there’s two hands on me all the time. I don’t get those hand-checking calls, but I don’t make excuses. I did a [expletive] job taking care of the basketball today. I got to do better.”

Brown’s turnover issues were just part of an overall issue for the Celtics on Saturday. They committed 23 turnovers, which is the most they’ve committed since the second game of the season (25 in a loss to the Raptors).

Brown’s co-star, Jayson Tatum, had six turnovers while starting point guard Marcus Smart had four. Al Horford also had three turnovers in the loss.