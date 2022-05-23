Celtics 5 takeaways as Jayson Tatum, Celtics eviscerate Heat in Game 4 to even series The Celtics turned the ball over just nine times and won by 20. Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics reacts against the Miami Heat during the second quarter in Game Four of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Here are the takeaways as the Celtics rolled over the Heat with a monstrous 102-82 victory that really wasn’t that close.

1. The Celtics finished with nine turnovers and a 20-point victory, even though they were shooting just 27-for-67 (40.3 percent) from the floor and 7-for-29 (24.1 percent) from 3 when they pulled their starters in the fourth quarter.

The Heat finished with 19 steals in their Game 3 win.

Sometimes, basketball is a complex game with complex explanations. Sometimes it isn’t.

2. The Heat started the game disastrously — they barely cracked double figures in the first quarter (29-11) and were stuck on just one point until the 3:22 mark of the first quarter. After Victor Oladipo scored the team’s first field goal — a 3-pointer — they didn’t score again until there was 1:50 remaining.

The Celtics’ defense remains a monster when they keep the Heat from getting out in transition.

3. Robert Williams went to the bench in the third quarter limping a little bit, which is an ominous sign for a beat-up Celtics team that was already without Marcus Smart in Game 4.

Williams finished with a pretty standard stat line — 12 points, nine rebounds, two blocked shots in just 18 minutes — but his impact as a rim protector was enormous. Even Jimmy Butler was stymied at the rim by Williams’ length and athleticism, and after a huge Game 3, Bam Adebayo looked much less comfortable against Williams’ athleticism. On the other end, the Celtics stuck Williams in the dunker’s spot — an adjustment astutely noted by the Athletic’s Mike Prada. Doing so forced Miami’s defense (which lacks rim protection) to stay back and defend the Celtics’ drives around the rim, rather than allowing Adebayo to roam around in space where he’s comfortable.

The Celtics desperately need Williams healthy going forward in this series. Here’s hoping his knee is good to go by Wednesday.

4. Jayson Tatum didn’t quite put the team on his back the way he did in Game 6 against the Bucks, but he got to the free-throw line 16 times and was rewarded with a tidy 31-point performance on 8-for-16 shooting from the floor despite a tough night from 3-point range.

5. Al Horford scored just five points and still put together a nice game — 13 rebounds and four blocked shots. In the playoffs, the Celtics have had plenty of injury issues, but Horford — the oldest player on the team by quite a bit — has remained consistently on the floor, and the Celtics are 10 points better when he plays, which is the highest total for any starter.

Game 5 tips off at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

We will have more takeaways later this evening.