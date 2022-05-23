Celtics Tyler Herro ruled out for Game 4 of Heat-Celtics Eastern Conference finals Other Heat players dealing with lingering injury issues will "warm up with the intent to play." Tyler Herro warming up before Game 3 of the 2022 Eastern Conference finals. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

In a series that’s already seen its fair share of injuries, the Heat revealed on Monday morning that yet another important player will miss a game in the Eastern Conference finals.

Tyler Herro, 22, will not play in Game 4 of the series, which gets underway at TD Garden on Monday night at 8:30 p.m. Herro’s listed with a groin injury.

#MIAvsBOS INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (groin) has been ruled out of tonight’s Game 4 vs the Celtics.



Jimmy Butler (knee), Kyle Lowry (hamstring), Max Strus (hamstring), Gabe Vincent (hamstring) & P.J. Tucker (knee) will all warm up with the intent to play. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 23, 2022

Named the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, Herro has been a vital factor for Miami. He led the team in total points through the regular season, averaging the second-most points per game (trailing only Jimmy Butler).

Herro is far from the Heat’s only injury concern. Butler did not play in the second half of Miami’s vital Game 3 win, and is still listed with a knee injury. Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, and Gabe Vincent are all still listed with hamstring injuries, while P.J. Tucker is still carrying a knee injury of his own.

But aside from Herro, Miami’s injured players will “all warm up with the intent to play,” according to the team’s injury overview.

The Celtics, meanwhile, have been impacted by absences and injuries as well. Boston has been forced to play without — at various points — Robert Williams, Marcus Smart, Al Horford, and Derrick White.

On Sunday, Boston listed Sam Hauser as out, while Smart and Williams are questionable for Game 4. Jayson Tatum, who briefly exited Game 3 with a shoulder injuriy, is listed as probable.

Miami leads the best-of-seven series 2-1.