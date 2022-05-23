Celtics Marcus Smart ruled out for Game 4 vs. Heat, Robert Williams available "It is quite swollen." Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics is helped off the court in the third quarter against the Miami Heat. Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images

Celtics guard Marcus Smart will miss Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Heat on Monday after spraining his ankle in Game 3.

Smart returned to Game 3 in a dramatic moment that brought TD Garden to its feet, but he was clearly limited and the Celtics dropped Saturday’s game to fall behind 2-1 in the series.

“Just trying to get the swelling and pain down and give it a go here in the next ten minutes,” Udoka said before the game. “But it is quite swollen.”

The Celtics will start Derrick White in Smart’s place.

“He’s a guy that does a lot for us besides just scoring the ball and so the shots are there, take those,” Udoka said. “A lot of times, if your shot is not falling, you tend to drive into the crowd a little bit and you still catch a mid-range and your floater and those things that he does well.

Advertisement:

“But as I said throughout the series or throughout the playoffs and since we got him here, it’s not just dependent on him scoring. Obviously defensively, he does what he does for us. Keeps us versatile and then offensively, getting into the lane, one of our best point five guys and moves the ball and creates shots for others. Doesn’t always get the stats at times. Can make the hockey assist and it’s not just really on him scoring but we do want to be aggressive especially when the teams are going to load up off the other two.”

The Celtics did get some good news: Robert Williams will return after sitting Game 3 with knee soreness. Williams returned after having meniscus surgery earlier in the playoffs but has struggled to stay on the floor consistently.

“Extra day or two of rest, not playing obviously helps with him,” Udoka said. “Swelling is minimal. It comes and goes. Obviously you play a game and it kind of players up a little bit at times but it’s really a pain tolerance thing and agility as well, certain movements hurt it worse than others.”

Jayson Tatum is also available after suffering a shoulder stinger.

Advertisement:

Game 4 tips off at 8:30 p.m.