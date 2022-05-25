Celtics ‘This doesn’t feel like America’: Julian Edelman, other Boston athletes react to Texas school shooting "Breaks my heart hearing this news." Former Patriots wide reciever Julian Edelman was one of several Boston-area athletes who reacted to the Texas school shooting on Twitter. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

On Tuesday, a gunman in Uvalde, Texas killed at least 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.

The sports world — like the rest of the country — reeled from the news. Perhaps no voice was heard louder on Tuesday night than Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who has spoken out in favor of stronger gun laws and increased background checks in the past. Kerr, whose father was shot to death in 1984, delivered an impassioned and emotional speech prior to the Warriors’ game against the Mavericks in the Western Conference finals.

“When are we gonna do something?” Kerr shouted, slamming his hand on the table. “I’m tired, I’m so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I’m so tired of the, I’m sorry, I’m tired of the moments of silence. Enough. …

“Do you realize that 90 percent of Americans, regardless of political party, want universal background checks? Ninety percent! We are being held hostage by 50 senators in Washington who refuse to even put it to a vote despite what we the American people want. They won’t vote on it because they want to hold on to their own power. It’s pathetic. I’ve had enough.”

Several Boston-area athletes spoke out as well, including former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman who asked for recommendations on what to do.

“This doesn’t feel like America,” Edelman wrote on Twitter. “We focus on happiness and prosperity and those values are great. But our greatness should be measured by how we protect our most vulnerable. We’re not doing our job. I don’t know the answer, I don’t pretend to understand politics but this is unacceptable.”

Current Patriots safety Adrian Phillips tweeted that the event was “absolutely awful.”

What will it take to change the laws and better prevent this to happen?? It’s Painfully obvious that the current laws don’t work. — Adrian Phillips (@Phillips_17) May 24, 2022

Damien Harris tweeted in all caps that “WE NEED CHANGE NOW”.

“Devastating. Heartbreaking. Unimaginable,” he wrote. “Lord, watch over every single person affected by this continued evil.”

Patrick Chung called the shooting “ridiculous.”

“People in this world are so f—– dumb,” he wrote. “Children bro. Children? Power has consumed the world. Selfish. Love each other. Respect each other. God damn.”

Christian Barmore offered up prayers for the victims.

I PRAY THAT PEOPLES HEARTS WILL CHANGE IN THIS WORLD, PRAYING FOR THE FAMILIES AT THIS TRAGIC TIME🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Christian Barmore (@chris_barmore) May 25, 2022

Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson tweeted out a pair of adorable photos of his son.

“Parents hug your kids tell them how much you love them,” he wrote. “Teach them to be great. Teach them to be better than you. Teach them how to love. Teach them how to be confident and to always treat people how you want to be treated no matter the color of their skin.”

Trent Brown offered perhaps the most concise thoughts.

“This s— keeps happening and never any change,” he wrote.

Jayson Tatum, meanwhile, tweeted that the news broke his heart, later retweeting Steve Kerr’s press conference.

“No parent should ever have to lose their child,” Tatum wrote. “Praying for the families of those kids and the teacher … this is devastating.”