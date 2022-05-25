Celtics Marcus Smart will return for Game 5 vs. Heat, Robert Williams also available How is Marcus Smart feeling? "Good enough." Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics reacts from the bench against the Miami Heat during the second quarter in Game Four. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Both Marcus Smart and Robert Williams will be back in the lineup for Game 5 against the Heat on Wednesday, the Celtics announced.

Smart suffered a nasty-looking sprained ankle in Game 3, and while he returned in dramatic fashion as the Celtics attempted to rally, he missed Game 4.

So how is he feeling now?

“Good enough,” Ime Udoka said. “He tested it, and it feels better as the day went on. Did a little bit in shootaround and just some pregame now. He has enough movement where he’s not restricted in certain areas as he was a few days ago, and so it’s going to be some swelling and some pain, but he’s a guy that can play through some things, and we left it up to him as far as how confident he is with his feelings on the court, and he’s good to go.”

Smart missed Game 1 as well with a mid-foot sprain, and the Celtics struggled to contain the Heat as Jimmy Butler hunted and abused mismatches en route to 41 points. The Celtics put together a much better game plan defensively for Game 4 and held the Heat to 82 points as Butler shot just 3-for-14 from the field.

Part of that defensive success is a credit to Robert Williams, who helped stymy the Heat around the rim. Williams — who has been dealing with knee soreness after returning from meniscus surgery against the Nets in the first round — told reporters after Game 4 that he felt great, but he appeared to be limping on several occasions in the second half.

“He’s good, no restrictions,” Udoka said. “Like I said, we’re being a little conscious of it at times, and we do like certain matchups and lineups and rotations for him to play against and with, so that plays into it some, but any chance we can get to shave down his minutes, we will. Big blowout games obviously help in that regard.”

As a whole, the Celtics have outscored the Heat by 23.2 points per 100 possessions when Williams is on the floor.

The Heat, meanwhile, will be without Tyler Herro — a blow for their already limited half-court offense. Herro suffered a groin injury that could keep him out for 2-to-4 weeks, per ESPN.

“These can be tricky,” Erik Spoelstra said prior to Game 4. “I know how badly he wants to be out there, and that’s why we’ll listen to him, but these decisions have to be made by the training staff and our doctors.

“We just have to be responsible to our guys as human beings. This is admirable what both sides are doing right now, but you don’t want to be irresponsible, as well.”

Game 5 tips off at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN.